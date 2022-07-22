Healthcare Push: Amazon buys Medical Service, Apple 'Pioneers' Health Tech

Amazon has announced that it will be purchasing San Fransisco-based healthcare provider company One Medical for $3.9 billion – one of its biggest purchases to date.

Meanwhile, Apple has released a new report outlining its various healthcare ventures and what it plans to do in the future.

These developments are part of a larger push towards healthcare by major technology companies, led by Google's parent company Alphabet.

In 2021 alone, Big Tech collectively spent over $3 billion on healthcare-related ventures and research, according to The Economist. These efforts could change who you turn to for healthcare in the coming years.