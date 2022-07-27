Google’s Street View Returns to India, MapmyIndia Unveils Competing Service

Google's Street View, a feature that lets users experience an area at the street level through an interactive 360 degree panorama, has returned to India six years after it was rejected by the government over security concerns.

The feature has been launched in 10 Indian cities in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, who have done all of the data collection and will license the images to Google.

The service, which will be accessible through Google Maps, will be available in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year, company executive Miriam Daniel said on Wednesday, 27 July.

Street View has been around for 15 years and is available in over 100 countries with a database of over 220 billion images. Google doesn't usually partner with third parties for this.