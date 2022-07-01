Google, Internet Archive First Customers to Pay For Access to Wikipedia Content

Wikimedia Foundation is the non profit organisation that operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects like Wiktionary, Wikibooks, Wikisource, etc.
Photo: Wikipedia
Google and the Internet Archive are the first customers of Wikimedia Enterprise, the commercial product designed by the Wikimedia Foundation that offers content from Wikimedia’s projects in a way that would be helpful for companies that use them at a high volume.
Wikimedia Foundation is the non profit organisation that operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects like Wiktionary, Wikibooks, Wikisource, etc.
With Wikimedia Enterprise's APIs, commercial organisations that use high volumes of content from Wikimedia’s projects will find it easier to access them. API is the acronym for Application Programming Interface – a software that allows two applications to talk to each other.
Google's Knowledge Panels, for example, that pop up on the right side of the page next to search results, usually have information about the search subject, sourced from Wikipedia.
Facebook had also tested out similar features in 2020, and Apple’s Spotlight Search uses Wikipedia for its online search results, making these companies high volume users of Wikipedia content and prospective customers.
“Google and Internet Archive leverage Wikimedia content in very distinct ways, whether it’s to help power a portion of knowledge panel results or preserve citations on Wikipedia,” she explained.
Wikimedia Enterprise was launched last year, and they are currently offering a free trial period to interested users on their website.
This is not the first time Google has paid the Wikimedia Foundation. Google has had a long standing partnership with the company, having donated millions of dollars over the years.
The relationship between the organisations has been good, even though Google attempted to create a rival to Wikipedia with its ‘Knol’ in 2007, which failed to attract viewership and was shut down in 2012.
Mark Graham, Director of the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine shared, “The Wikimedia Foundation and the Internet Archive are long-term partners in the mission to provide universal and free access to knowledge. By drawing from a real time feed of newly-added links and references in Wikipedia sites – in all its languages, we can now archive more of the Web more quickly and reliably.”
Wikimedia Enterprise is offering their services to the Internet Archive free of cost to support their "mission to digitize knowledge sources," they said in their statement announcing the partnership.
Wikimedia Enterprise was conceptualised as part of Wikimedia's Movement Strategy, a volunteer driven process to direct the organisation’s future by 2030.
(With inputs from AFP)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)