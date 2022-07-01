Google, Internet Archive First Customers to Pay For Access to Wikipedia Content

Google and the Internet Archive are the first customers of Wikimedia Enterprise, the commercial product designed by the Wikimedia Foundation that offers content from Wikimedia’s projects in a way that would be helpful for companies that use them at a high volume.

Wikimedia Foundation is the non profit organisation that operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects like Wiktionary, Wikibooks, Wikisource, etc.

With Wikimedia Enterprise's APIs, commercial organisations that use high volumes of content from Wikimedia’s projects will find it easier to access them. API is the acronym for Application Programming Interface – a software that allows two applications to talk to each other.