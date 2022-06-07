'Talk Isn't a Problem, Casteism Is': Thenmozhi Soundararajan on Google Row

Speaking to The News Minute's Dhanya Rajendran in a virtual interaction, the activist expressed, "two days before the talk, a small group of people decided to launch a caste-bigoted and disinformation campaign, and many of those comments were very violent and derogatory, and unlawful in terms of Dalit people because we are a protected class, not just in South Asia but in America, in many civil rights bodies."

Resuming her narration of the events that transpired, she added that the DEI staff member, who brought her into the company, was also targeted.

"They doxxed her, which means they leaked the invite with her name and email address... so very quickly, this turned into a workplace safety issue," she stated.

Revealing that an official at Google claimed that 'caste' did not meet its standards of a protected category, she added, "The issue of caste is not going to go away with PR stints. We don't need more press releases, we need policy change and real material commitment to DEI work that addresses this issue at the core."