God of War Ragnarok Launched: Release Date, Time, Cast, Story, and More

God of War Ragnarok - the sequel of one of the most popular action Role Playing Game (RPG) 'God of War 2018' has been released today, 9 November 2022 for PS4 and PS5. The GoW Ragnarok was launched by Sony PlayStation 5 and is one of the amazing and popular games in 2022.

The God of War Ragnarok game starts in the Norse mythological world, featuring the protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus. Players who are interested in this enthralling game must play 2018 God of War first to understand the backstory.

Let's read about the God of War Ragnarok release date, time, story, and everything you must know.