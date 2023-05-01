Here's Why The 'Godfather of AI' Just Quit His Job at Google

After OpenAI released a new version of ChatGPT in March, over 1,000 technology leaders and researchers signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the development of new systems. This is because A.I. technologies pose "profound risks to society and humanity."

Dr. Hinton, often called "the Godfather of A.I.", did not sign either of those letters but has since resigned from his position at Google, where he has worked for over a decade, to speak freely about the risks of A.I. Dr. Hinton is a lifelong academic and his career was driven by his personal convictions about the development and use of A.I.

Dr. Hinton's neural network, a mathematical system that learns skills by analyzing data, became his life's work. In 2012, he and his students built a neural network that could analyze thousands of photos and teach itself to identify common objects like flowers, dogs, and cars. Google acquired the company for $44 million and their system led to the creation of powerful technologies, including chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard.