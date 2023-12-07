Genshin Impact 4.3 Release Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

Hoyoverse usually drops an update for the popular video game Genshin Impact after every six weeks. Therefore, as per past trends, it is expected that the Genshin Impact 4.3 special programme event will be held on Friday, 8 December 2023, while the update will be released on 20 December 2023. The previous update Genshin Impact 4.2 'Masquerade of the Guilty' went live on 3 November 2023.

The new upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update 'Roses and Muskets' might arrive with new events, weapons, reruns, and quality-of-life changes. Two new characters Navia and Chevreuse may be introduced in the update 4 of this video game. More details about the two future characters - the Pyro polearm character Chevreuse and the Geo user Navia will be disclosed during the live stream. Since Yun Jin, who returned in January 2022, will be the second Geo character to join the roster, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Navia's release.