Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, 21 December: Win Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 21 December 2022: Players can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Updated:

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes that are released daily.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

We are back with our list of the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 21 December 2022 and the players can claim these codes from the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.

These Garena FF codes will help the players win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire with better graphics and user experience.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 December 2022

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

The players must check the validity and expiry of the above codes before using them. You will not be able to redeem these codes after 24 hours of its release as they expire and become invalid.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can also be used to purchase some in-game items like revolt weapon loot crate, fire head hunting parachute, rebel academy weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, etc.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on 21 December 2022

  • Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter your credentials of any registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will appear on your computer screen.

  • You can copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Click on the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox.

Published: 21 Dec 2022,09:43 AM IST

