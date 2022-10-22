Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 October 2022: Claim Codes and Win Gifts

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 October 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Game is one of the most popular games among the kids and teenagers of India. They keep a tab on all the redeem codes that are released on a daily basis since these codes help them survive in the game and win more gifts and rewards. Today, we are here with the new set of Garena Codes for Saturday, 22 October 2022.
The official website of the Free Fire Garena Games update new codes everyday and the regular players have to visit reward.ff.garena.com to claim the codes and get the benefits. Players can grab this chance and claim any one of the codes from the Saturday list. The Redeem Codes prove to be quite useful for the registered players and allows them to win free weapons in the multiplayer battle royale game that further helps them win and survive in the game.
The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Saturday, 22 October 2022 have been updated on the website at midnight. Players can claim the codes anytime as per their convenience. However, players must know that the redeem codes stay active for 24 hours only.
Garena Free Fire is an online multiplayer battle royale game and it has millions of players across the globe. Though the Free Fire version is banned in India, the players are not able to download it.
Players in the country can download Garena Free Fire MAX, which is an advanced and developed as compared to the original version. Find the redemption codes below:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11NJN5YS3E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
X99TK56XDJ4X
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
B6IYCTNH4PV3
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF10GCGXRNHY
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Follow these simple steps to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Saturday, 22 October 2022
Visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Then enter the registered credentials for the social media network to log in to your portal.
You can cop and then paste the redeem codes from the list in the box.
Then submit the codes you have entered to claim rewards.
Click on OK to confirm the redemption for Saturday.
You will get the rewards in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.
