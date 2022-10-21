Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 21 October 2022: Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, 21 October 2022, are listed here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire (FF), a popular battle royale game, updates 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes daily. The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes can be utilised by its players to win different rewards like premium bundles, diamonds, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and characters. All these freebies not only help them in winning the difficult levels but also enhance their gaming experience. The Garena FF codes for Friday, 21 October 2022, are now available on the rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Players must remember that the Garena FF game is banned in India along with many other applications like TikTok, Xender, Shein, and more. But people residing outside India can get the FF redeem codes from the official rewards site and also redeem them. There is, however, an alternative to Free Fire for Indian players. They can play and enjoy a game similar to FF, called Garena Free Fire Max.
Here's the complete list of Garena FF codes for Friday, 21 October 2022. Check the validity & expiry date of the codes before using them. Invalid or expired codes are not applicable for winning free rewards.
R5TV YTFV DEJM
KR67 JMUK J09B
I8VY CTDX FVBE
N4J5 6YH9 8B6V
TC5X RFQ1 HNJU
E7YR GBCH ZU7Y
6FV4 B5NM 6KOU
B34R 5KTI GB8U
7VCT 5XRS FVEB
4RNM 6KYO IBUV
HGCD BSE4 KI5T
GY45 76BN JIR3
4NTG IV8U 76P9
XT5R QF1V HJ3U
J9I8 B7YF DB9R
5M6K LYUH 98BV
7YCX Z5AQ RF2V
G8UY 6V5C TXRE
DV2B 3NJK IT6Y
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log into your registered account using your personal credentials.
A list of FF codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them into the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)