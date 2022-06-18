Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 June 2022: How To Claim Rewards Today

Check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 18 June 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game that is extremely popular all across the globe. The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes help the players to win rewards and free gifts daily. This feature makes the game more popular among the youth. Even though Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, players can still download Garena Free Fire MAX in the country. They can redeem the codes using the registered Garena Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a better and upgraded version so it offers the players a lot of benefits. To claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, one has to visit the official redemption website reward.ff.garena.com. The redeem codes for today, Saturday, 18 June 2022 are already released on the website for all the players to claim and win rewards.
One can claim the redeem codes only if they have a Garena Free Fire registered account. Both, Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX share the same server.
The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, for Saturday, 18 June 2022 are listed below for our readers:
FF7W SM7C N44Z
FFA9 UV8X 4H7D
9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5
FF46 OC2II VYU
JIJY L8T4 6V2Z
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
8F8U Q5XP DKA7
MV9C Q97L QJOL
FXCV BNNK DSXC
FOKM JNLV CXSD
DWF3F71VE2D708EK
FFTQ T5PR MCNX
FF7W 7M0C N44Z
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FFA0 E811 YL2D
FFX6 0C4II VYU
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
88KN XUB9 6C9P
Players can use any one of the redeem codes from today's list to win free rewards. The rewards and freebies help the players to survive longer in the multiplayer battle royale game.
Let's take a look at the steps that the players need to follow to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, Saturday, 18 June 2022:
Visit the official redemption website of the Garena Free Fire: reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your social media credentials on the website.
Copy and paste one of the active redeem codes on the space provided.
Click on Submit after cross-checking the Garena Free Fire Redeem Code that you have entered.
Tap on OK to confirm
The rewards will reach your in-game mail section once the redemption process is successful.