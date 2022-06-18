Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 June 2022: How To Claim Rewards Today

Know how to win freebies today, on Saturday, 18 June 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 18 June 2022.

|

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game that is extremely popular all across the globe. The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes help the players to win rewards and free gifts daily. This feature makes the game more popular among the youth. Even though Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, players can still download Garena Free Fire MAX in the country. They can redeem the codes using the registered Garena Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a better and upgraded version so it offers the players a lot of benefits. To claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, one has to visit the official redemption website reward.ff.garena.com. The redeem codes for today, Saturday, 18 June 2022 are already released on the website for all the players to claim and win rewards.

It is important to remember that the expired redeem codes do not help to win freebies. The game releases new Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on the website daily that is active for 24 hours.

One can claim the redeem codes only if they have a Garena Free Fire registered account. Both, Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX share the same server.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List: 18 June 2022

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, for Saturday, 18 June 2022 are listed below for our readers:

  • FF7W SM7C N44Z

  • FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

  • 9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

  • FF46 OC2II VYU

  • JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

  • 8JKN XUB9 6C9P

  • 8F8U Q5XP DKA7

  • MV9C Q97L QJOL

  • FXCV BNNK DSXC

  • FOKM JNLV CXSD

  • DWF3F71VE2D708EK

  • FFTQ T5PR MCNX

  • FF7W 7M0C N44Z

  • FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

  • FFA0 E811 YL2D

  • FFX6 0C4II VYU

  • JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

  • 88KN XUB9 6C9P

Players can use any one of the redeem codes from today's list to win free rewards. The rewards and freebies help the players to survive longer in the multiplayer battle royale game.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 June 2022: How To Claim

Let's take a look at the steps that the players need to follow to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, Saturday, 18 June 2022:

  • Visit the official redemption website of the Garena Free Fire: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Log in using your social media credentials on the website.

  • Copy and paste one of the active redeem codes on the space provided.

  • Click on Submit after cross-checking the Garena Free Fire Redeem Code that you have entered.

  • Tap on OK to confirm

  • The rewards will reach your in-game mail section once the redemption process is successful.

For more details on the redeem codes or other updates, visit the official website reward.ff.garena.com. It contains all the information that the registered players should know.
