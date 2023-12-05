Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 5 December 2023: Win Diamonds, Gold & More

Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Tuesday, 5 December 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 5 December 2023, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.
FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
FV7YFHDN4M496LYP
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
FFYUFJU778SU7YTG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYUJT67U6JT67UTH
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
F7UHYFRT67URU34S
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 5 December 2023, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
