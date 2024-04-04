Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Free Rewards & Gifts on 4 April 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 April 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 April 2024 have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can claim these codes to earn different free rewards like diamonds, gold, skin, characters, in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Users must remember that each code can be used once only, and all Garena FF MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game in India right now. It gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with several other applications. 111 Dots Studio, the developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, has set rules on how to get the redemption codes. There is a daily cap of 500 registered players who can claim the active codes.
Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Thursday, 4 April 2024.
FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH
FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K
FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C
FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV
FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B
FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A
FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y
FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q
FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K
FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD
FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X
FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ
FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX
FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on Thursday, 4 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
