Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Diamond, Gold Skins on 20 January 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 20 January 2024 are listed below. Claim to win freebies today.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Check the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 20 January 2024 here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game gained immense popularity in India after the government banned Garena Free Fire along with several other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are daily updated on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to claim these codes to unlock various freebies like Diamond, Gold, Skins, Characters, Weapons, and more. ll these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 20 January 2024.

  • FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

  • FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

  • F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

  • FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

  • F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

  • FGBW3REGFBI7345

  • FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R

  • FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

  • FERTY9IHKBOV98U

  • FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

  • FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

  • FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today & Unlock Free Rewards

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 20 January 2023.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

