Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 January 2024: Claim Free Rewards Today

Check the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 January 2024 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Thursday, 18 January, have been updated on the official website: reward.ff.garena.com. Users can claim these codes to earn different free rewards like diamonds, cold, skin, characters, in-game weapons, and more. These codes help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Users must remember that each code can be used once only, and all Garena FF MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game in India right now. It gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with several other applications.
Let us find out the Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for today, below.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday.
FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY
F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG
FAYQ765TRF4VBRN
F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG
FERTY9IHKBOV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRFW
FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT
FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R
FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes for 18 January 2024.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)