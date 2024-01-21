Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 21 January 2024: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 21 January 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 21 January 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes below for Sunday, 21 January 2024.
FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U
FEFTHY66T7U57YH
FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK
FYHFR6TY7UY5GYJ
FBLHRT6YHFTYR6Y
FYHFTY6KJ8IT67K
FIUYSGY6H67T5KY
FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK
FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ
FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD
FYUJTI67UJ45EO9
FFI8U76TARB3NM4
FKRIUYHBDN8KR58
FTUJHNGMFOIU5J6
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Sunday, 21 January 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)