Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 July 2023: Win Free Rewards and More

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 14 July 2023 are stated here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of the most popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The game attained popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government.
Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be utilised to win different types of free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
Players must remember that each code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSEN5MX
XZJZE25WEFJJ
EYH2W3XK8UPG
MCPW2D2WKWF2
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFCMCPSJ99S3
UVX9PYZV54AC
NPYFATT3HGSQ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
NPFYATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)