Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 13 July 2023: Get Free Rewards and Weapons

The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Thursday, 13 July 2023 are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes that can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.