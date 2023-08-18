Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 August 2023: Steps To Get Freebies

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 August 2023: Steps To Get Freebies

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Friday.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 August 2023 are stated here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Friday, 18 August 2023, are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12 digit alphanumeric consisting of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes help users to win different free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the aforementioned rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 18 August 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.

  • FT7UFFT76TYRU7

  • FSY6ETGRBHI8U7

  • FHDJEKR5O9I8U7

  • FYTS54RQEHYA6T

  • F5QR2F5NJMTKGL

  • FFF9D8UBMJYKUP

  • FH0NOUFF354T67

  • FUITYJT67UR5YF

  • FTH4FF6HFFTYJ6

  • FHCDNFRKTL6O87

  • FUJLOB9I8YWTG4

  • FDER57YJUHKBT7

  • FYUJ67U6UT7667

  • FB5NTMUYHD9NJE

  • F69IYJMHKL4N5M

  • FJTKLYOHUYHGBN

Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Free Rewards

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

