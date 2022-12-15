Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 15 December 2022: Claim Rewards & Gifts

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 15 December 2022. Everyone should note that the MAX redeem codes are updated on the official website - reward.ff.garena.com at midnight so players can claim them early morning. It is essential to claim the codes soon so one can use them to win free weapons and rewards. The multiplayer battle royale game is extremely popular in India and across the world.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 15 December, are crucial for players who want to win free weapons to defeat their enemies. You have to be a registered player to claim the codes so create your own account if you haven't already. Players can claim weapons and freebies of their choice once they create a registered account.