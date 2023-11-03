Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 3 November: How To Win Free Weapons

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 November 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players should note that the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 3 November 2023, are updated at midnight on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. Keep your login credentials ready before claiming the active codes today to win different weapons, stickers, characters, and freebies. The codes are updated on the website only for the registered players. You should start claiming them if you want to collect new in-game items and use them during your turn.
Players were eagerly waiting for the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 3 November, to be updated by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio. All the rules of the game and the active codes are present on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. Do not rely on any other website for the active codes today.
The redeem codes are the main attraction of the game because they allow only a few players to win exciting items for free. According to the rule, only the first five hundred players to claim the codes early can win gifts and weapons of their choice.
Let's go through the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Friday, 3 November 2023, here:
FREEAV11QT6023
FIRE459MM3X440
NEWYESK87TR4R
FREEC5RA2423T8Z
FH56E1BI892023
FIREE451KQ2023
FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T
FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF
FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63
MAXREDEE50023
F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH
FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ
FNRH67UTHTN77BYV
Here are the steps you should know while claiming the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 3 November, online:
Go to the redemption website of the game.
Tap on the redemption box link and enter the asked details carefully. You have to provide the registered social media login credentials.
Copy and paste any one of the active codes from the above-mentioned list.
Tap on OK to complete the redemption and go to the next page.
Check your in-game mail for all the collected rewards today.
