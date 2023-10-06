Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 6 October 2023: Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 6 October 2023: Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 6 October are listed below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Updated:

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 6 October 2023 to win free gifts and rewards.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 October 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Friday is now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena FF codes comprise 12-character, alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 6 October 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Friday, 6 October 2023.

  • RNUVPEYJOXZX

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

  • HAYATOAVU76V

  • FFPLUED93XRT

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • TFF9VNU6UDNJ

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Earn Freebies

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Published: 06 Oct 2023,06:00 AM IST

