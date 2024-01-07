Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 January 2024: Earn Free Reward & Gifts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 January 2024: Earn Free Reward & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday, 7 January 2024, are listed below. Claim to win freebies!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7  January 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 7 January 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.

Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online. Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.

Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 7 January 2024.

  • FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

  • FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

  • F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

  • FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

  • F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

  • FGBW3REGFBI7345

  • FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R

  • FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

  • FERTY9IHKBOV98U

  • FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

  • FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

  • FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

  • FGYSEWRFUR45F3

  • FNJU67EWADWEFT

  • FGJ87UJHGDRTG3

  • FNYJ85U6YHGW4G

  • FDHJU6KMJHRY43

  • FH87KJHGFSERF3

  • F76HBVDRFVDFC5 

  • F98JHGWFERFERA 

  • F6UJHBDRTGVTGR

  • F6HJUYTDRDRFRY

  • F98IUJHYGWERFH

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes & Earn Rewards?

Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Sunday, 7 January 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

