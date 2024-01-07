Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 January 2024: Earn Free Reward & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 January 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 7 January 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online. Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they can't be used to earn freebies.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 7 January 2024.
FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6
FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY
F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG
FAYQ765TRF4VBRN
F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R
FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
FERTY9IHKBOV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
FVBERFJUVYTSRFW
FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT
FGYSEWRFUR45F3
FNJU67EWADWEFT
FGJ87UJHGDRTG3
FNYJ85U6YHGW4G
FDHJU6KMJHRY43
FH87KJHGFSERF3
F76HBVDRFVDFC5
F98JHGWFERFERA
F6UJHBDRTGVTGR
F6HJUYTDRDRFRY
F98IUJHYGWERFH
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Sunday, 7 January 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
