Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Earn Diamond, Gold & More on 6 January 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 6 January 2024 are listed below. Claim now to win free rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 6 January 2024 are here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Saturday, 6 January 2024 have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can claim these codes to earn different free rewards like diamonds, cold, skin, characters, in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Users must remember that each code can be used once only, and all Garena FF MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game in India right now. It gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with several other applications.

Let us find out the Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 6 January 2024, below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Saturday, 6 January 2024.

  • FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH

  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

  • FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3

  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

  • FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2

  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

  • FTGBHFTHYR566GRK,

  • F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU

  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

  • FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87

  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

  • FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4

  • FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS

  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

111 Dots Studio, the developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, has set rules on how to get the redemption codes. There is a daily cap of 500 registered players who can claim the active codes.

You will have to wait for the next list if you are unable to claim the codes on Friday. Additionally, each code is only active for 12 to 18 hours after which it cannot be used for winning freebies

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 6 January 2024, to earn free rewards.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

