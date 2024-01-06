Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Earn Diamond, Gold & More on 6 January 2024

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 6 January 2024 are here.
The Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Saturday, 6 January 2024 have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can claim these codes to earn different free rewards like diamonds, cold, skin, characters, in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Users must remember that each code can be used once only, and all Garena FF MAX codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game in India right now. It gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with several other applications.
Let us find out the Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 6 January 2024, below.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Saturday, 6 January 2024.
FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHFTHYR566GRK,
F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
You will have to wait for the next list if you are unable to claim the codes on Friday. Additionally, each code is only active for 12 to 18 hours after which it cannot be used for winning freebies
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 6 January 2024, to earn free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
