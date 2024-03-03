Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 3 March 2024: Win Diamond, Gold & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 March 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 3 March 2024, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes today on Sunday, 3 March 2024 below.
F11DAKX4WHV
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FIEUHYBGTGNM7O9
F7SYTWG3RY6F5REF
DACQ2Y763TEFVD
FBCJID8EUR4H5NT
FYGHKBO9I8U7CYT
FGFWVB3E4N5KIYHF8
UYGBZNMAKRIWU
F76YTERDFVXZGTA
F5Q4ED2SCV3BERJ
FFVU876TRXFSVEBF4
N5K6TIYHUBYHV
FBNDEMRK5O66YKU
FMH8LO98Z7Y6ATQ
FR2EDC34BRFJGVIFU
TRXFSDCWVE8BR
FNTMYK7IHUYBVGB
FKR4I56UYHGHTYT
SARG886AV5GR
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today, Sunday, 3 March 2024.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)