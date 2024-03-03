Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 3 March 2024: Win Diamond, Gold & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 3 March 2024: Win Diamond, Gold & More

Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 March 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 3 March 2024, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes today on Sunday, 3 March 2024 below.

F11DAKX4WHV

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FIEUHYBGTGNM7O9

  • F7SYTWG3RY6F5REF

  • DACQ2Y763TEFVD

  • FBCJID8EUR4H5NT

  • FYGHKBO9I8U7CYT

  • FGFWVB3E4N5KIYHF8

  • UYGBZNMAKRIWU

  • F76YTERDFVXZGTA

  • F5Q4ED2SCV3BERJ

  • FFVU876TRXFSVEBF4

  • N5K6TIYHUBYHV

  • FBNDEMRK5O66YKU

  • FMH8LO98Z7Y6ATQ

  • FR2EDC34BRFJGVIFU

  • TRXFSDCWVE8BR

  • FNTMYK7IHUYBVGB

  • FKR4I56UYHGHTYT

  • SARG886AV5GR

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today

Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today, Sunday, 3 March 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

