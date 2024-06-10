Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 10 June 2024: Win Free Rewards and Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 10 June 2024.
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 10 June 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. Players love the striking graphics and challenging gameplay which keeps them hooked to the platform. What makes the game even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Monday, 10 June 2024.
D9F3G7H2J1K4EEL0
B5N9EM0X3Z2C15V4
P7Q6A5S4D2F1EEG9
2H5J8K59LE1M4N0B
H2W5R9JY4V6B8N7M
F1X7P3ZQ9R6V4B8C
K9X3V5B8AN4M7G2F
Z3QA9R1V8B6C5X2Y
7J2H6N5M4P8V9AZC
G4V6AB8N3M5Z9Q7X
1R6V4B8C7X3Y9AZ2
3H9JA2N5M7P4V6B8
V8B6N3M7Z9Q1RA2X
5C9AX3V6B8N7M4P2
6R8B4C1X3Y7Z5AQ9
R3T6Y8U2EI1O54P0
M5N7B3V1EEX4Z9C2
Q8A2S4D6F0G551H3
U9I1O4P75QL3K2J5
7F5DZ3KXV9HJ2N4P
QZ6G8V7YB2M3D9KT
E5N1C8X4YUZ6P3VQ
2N5MA8P7V4B6C9X3
9Z7Q3R1V6B8CA4X5
3V9ZA6Q1R7B4C8X5
5N8P2V1B7C6AX9Z3
4BA6C8X2Y5Z7Q9R3
9J5M7P2V3B8AC6X4
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Monday, 10 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
