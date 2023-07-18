Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Claim Them on 18 July

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 July 2023 are updated on the website.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes updated list for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, have been updated on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim the active codes from the website if you are a registered Free Fire MAX player. It is important to note that the codes are available to only registered players and they can claim free in-game items. This exclusive feature has made the online battle royale game popular among millions of players in India.
You must create your registered account soon if you want to use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 July 2023. All registered players must keep their login credentials ready before claiming the codes from the website – reward.ff.garena.com. You can win different items like weapons, freebies, characters, skins, etc, that you can use later.
Both versions of Garena Free Fire are developed by 111 Dots Studio. For those who are unaware, the original Garena Free Fire game has been banned by the Government of India so players have to download the new version, Free Fire MAX.
Let's take a look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, here:
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FFICDCTSL5FT
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
Here is the step-by-step process all registered players should know before claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 July 2023:
Browse through the official redemption website of the Free Fire MAX – reward.ff.garena.com
Log in to your registered account by providing your social media details correctly
Now, copy and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the text box
Tap on submit once you are done
Click on the pop-up option that says OK to complete the steps
Check your in-game mail section for free gifts and rewards within the next few hours
