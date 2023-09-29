Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards and Gifts on 29 September

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 29 September 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 29 September 2023, can be claimed from the website – reward.ff.garena.com now. Registered players should remember that the daily redeem codes list is updated at midnight for them to claim. Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that is not only interesting but also allows players to win free rewards every day. You must have a registered account to enjoy the features and freebies.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 29 September 2023, can help you win different exciting in-game items if you claim them on time. The codes are available to limited players for a specific period and then they expire. You can find the active codes list only on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com after logging in to your account.
As per the rules announced by 111 Dots Studio, the redeem codes can be claimed by the first five hundred registered players daily. You have to wait for the new codes if you miss claiming them.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 29 September 2023, here:
FD2F3VBE4JUIF8
F76YTGDHR596I8
FJUTGYMKVO8D7Y
F6STGFWB3N84JM
F5KT6IYHUYCBDX
FNA4REDWC3VEBG
F4HRJUTIGCNXDJ
FRI586UJY8BGKV
FI8C7DYRH56MYK
FLOHI8VUCHDRT6
FYUYU7J7LOKEJH
FFSG4ED5TFHT6F
F6YBCTRGH6E4YW
FS2EDXERGTHY6R
FF56YD9O8YTRDW
FF67U6UUEFRTGH
Players can go through the step-by-step process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 29 September 2023, here:
Visit the official redemption page – reward.ff.garena.com.
Find the redemption link and provide your registered social media credentials to claim the codes.
Paste any one of the active codes from the list and click on submit after verifying it.
Tap on OK to finish the redemption process for Friday.
Go to your in-game mail section to find all the collected weapons, freebies, rewards, and other items. Use them whenever you want.
