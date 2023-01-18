Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Win Rewards & Freebies on 18 January 2023?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Win Rewards & Freebies on 18 January 2023?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on Wednesday
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Know the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 18 January 2023, here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular games among gaming enthusiasts all across the world.

Though the popular version of the game has been banned, people can download the better version- Garena Free Fire Max. It has a better user experience, more tools and settings to help you survive in the game longer.

Registered players can claim the MAX redeem codes for today, 18 January 2023, Wednesday at reward.ff.garena.com as per their convenience.

You should know that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday will remain active for twenty-four hours before new codes are updated.

Registered players will get to know all the latest details about the redeem codes via the official website.

List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 January 2023

  • FYGVBWHUJ7HYG6

  • BHNJJYT5R4EDQFG

  • HJ458TU7GYHJDIU

  • HNJTNBVXCAVQGH

  • 6T5R2FD3CV4BRNJ

  • FKICUYDEH4J56TYL

  • HGOFIUTYFHY78SA

  • 2TH56TJK79OIYJX7

  • Y6T5RSFEVBRHUFY

  • T5XR4AEQDC2VG3

  • FGTFRDGYRUJIHY

  • FFE2RGRFYGHJRT

  • UJGIPH0POKJADQ

  • F12T3RFTDGFRHT

  • TFAQSD1F2G34UY

  • TGFHJ6KYHO9I8UY

  • DTGRBJKIUYTAREQ

  • D12TYHFHR67HJY

  • UJK98T23SA23NY7

  • UYNUIK9345TGUY

  • FIUJKOIUJHRDH56

Steps to Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 January 2023

  • Visit the official redemption website at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter your social media credentials to log in to your registered Free Fire account.

  • The redemption page will be displayed on your device.

  • You can copy and paste any one of the MAX redeem codes in the list.

  • Click on submit and then tap on OK to confirm the process.

  • You will get a confirmation message after your redemption process is successful.

