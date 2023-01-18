Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Win Rewards & Freebies on 18 January 2023?

Know the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 18 January 2023, here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular games among gaming enthusiasts all across the world.
Though the popular version of the game has been banned, people can download the better version- Garena Free Fire Max. It has a better user experience, more tools and settings to help you survive in the game longer.
Registered players can claim the MAX redeem codes for today, 18 January 2023, Wednesday at reward.ff.garena.com as per their convenience.
You should know that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday will remain active for twenty-four hours before new codes are updated.
Registered players will get to know all the latest details about the redeem codes via the official website.
FYGVBWHUJ7HYG6
BHNJJYT5R4EDQFG
HJ458TU7GYHJDIU
HNJTNBVXCAVQGH
6T5R2FD3CV4BRNJ
FKICUYDEH4J56TYL
HGOFIUTYFHY78SA
2TH56TJK79OIYJX7
Y6T5RSFEVBRHUFY
T5XR4AEQDC2VG3
FGTFRDGYRUJIHY
FFE2RGRFYGHJRT
UJGIPH0POKJADQ
F12T3RFTDGFRHT
TFAQSD1F2G34UY
TGFHJ6KYHO9I8UY
DTGRBJKIUYTAREQ
D12TYHFHR67HJY
UJK98T23SA23NY7
UYNUIK9345TGUY
FIUJKOIUJHRDH56
Visit the official redemption website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Enter your social media credentials to log in to your registered Free Fire account.
The redemption page will be displayed on your device.
You can copy and paste any one of the MAX redeem codes in the list.
Click on submit and then tap on OK to confirm the process.
You will get a confirmation message after your redemption process is successful.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)