Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta 17 January 2023 Result Out

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta can be downloaded from the website.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the result for Dear Teesta Morning lottery, which is released every Tuesday.
The result for today, 17 January 2023 was declared at 1 pm on the official website of Nagaland Lottery at nagalandlotteries.com. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can download the PDF result from the official website at 1 PM.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website and the participants get access to the full PDF results.
Here are the details and steps to check and download the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning result:
Please note that the winners will have to submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the authorities within the specified time to get the prize money.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw prize money details for 17 January are stated here for our regular readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
One must go through the details on the prize money if they are participating in the lottery draws that are conducted by the State lottery department.
Visit the website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the section "Today's Result".
Click on the option that states "1 PM" on the website.
The result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device.
You can take a look at the list of winning numbers on the PDF.
Take a print out of the lottery sambad result PDF for today if required.
