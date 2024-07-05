Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 July 2024: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

advertisement
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 5 July 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. Players love the striking graphics and challenging gameplay which keeps them hooked to the platform. What makes the game even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 5 July 2024.
7DS6G8H2K9L0P3JF
X4V0Z9B6N5M7Q2WR
Y3T6L2K9U1I5O8PQ
H5J3M7N1B9V8C4X2
D0F2G9R4E6T7Y1U8
S9A6Z8X7C4V3B2N1
Q2W7E4R9T0Y1U5I6
L3K9J1H7G2F5D4S6
N8M5B2V6C1X0Z3Q7
U1I8O5P4Y7T2R6E3
4V5B1N2M3DL7K8J9
6GD3H2F4D5S7A9Z0
X8C1V7B3N5M4Q6W2
T9R0Y6U5I3O1P2L
J7K4H6G2F9D1S5A3
E2R6T4Y5U1I8O7P0
3Q9W2E1R8T7Y0U6I
5S1A3D2F6G8H49K7
M0N7B6V5C2X1Z4Q3
O6P2L9K3J7H5G1F4
Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 5 July 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
