Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 June 2024: A fresh list of active have codes been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that these Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, pets, characters, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022 along with several other applications.

Currently, Garena Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. The developer of the game, 111 Dot Studios, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.