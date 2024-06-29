Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024 are listed below. Claim to win free rewards and gifts!

Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024.</p></div>
i

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

advertisement

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 June 2024: A fresh list of active have codes been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that these Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, pets, characters, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022 along with several other applications.

Currently, Garena Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. The developer of the game, 111 Dot Studios, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 June 2024: How to Claim Free Rewards?

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

  • K7L5JD3H9G6F4D2S

  • P1O2I3U4Y5T6DR7E

  • S9A8D77F6G5H4J3K

  • M2N3B4V5C6X7ZU8Q

  • F8G9H1UJ2K3UL4ZX

  • C6V5BU4N3M2L1K9J

  • I7U8Y9T1R2EU3W4Q

  • N9M1L2UK3J4H5G6F

  • V5B6N7M8L9K1UJ2H

  • T4R3E2WU1Q9O8I7U

  • U2I3O4P5Y6TU7R8E

  • TGBRTDGER45GT544

  • TRGHBER56Y564WSS

  • Q7N9B6A4Z1M8X5YH

  • O2P6I4U7T3R9E5WQ

  • L5K8J9N13M6A4S3D

  • X2C3B6V9N8M1LD7K

  • E5R4DT3Y2U1I8O7P

  • W1Q8R4E9T6Y3DU2I

  • UL3V2DJ56LK7WE8P

  • HN4BQ9R8C3YF7XKP

  • A2D9J4H6K5T8W1SE

  • G7C9B5F6TR1K8Z2L

  • YU3D8K9J4R6S2W5P

  • R5T2Y3U6I4O7PU9Q

  • Z1X2C3VU4B5N6M7L

  • J8H9G6F4D5SU3A2Q

  • D7F8G5H6J2UK3L4Z

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 27 June 2024: Win Diamond, Gold, Skins & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT