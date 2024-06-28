Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 June 2024: How to Claim Free Rewards?

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 28 June 2024 here.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 28 June 2024: Following the country's ban on its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022, Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity among the Indian populace. The vivid graphics and intense gameplay of the battle royale game have also been successful in fetching the attention of players in the country.
Additionally, 111 Dot Studios, the game's developer, releases a list of redeem codes every day, which helps build excitement among the game's devoted fan base, and gives players the chance to obtain free in-game items like skins, gems, pets, gold, diamond, and weapons. All these freebies help them in winning the difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers. These codes serve as entry points to a variety of in-game items, including skins, weaponry, and character upgrades. Garena codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform.
According to the rules established by the developers of the game, only first 500 players can claim the daily active codes. Those who fail to do so will have to wait for the fresh list of codes. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Z5X8CH1V3B6N9MLK
F4G6H8J1K3L56QM2
R7T9Y06U3I5O1PLK
B2N4M6X8Z0V96LKC
J1K4L7Q69W2E5R6T
O3I6P8U0Y2T4R65E
L2K5J8H61G4F6DSA
N6M8B0V3C5X7Z9LK
W2E4R6T8Y0U3I7OP
G1H3J5K7L9Q2W4ER
X2K8L3H9F4G6J7PQ
Y5Z9E1B0N33M6RCV
A8S7D4F2G1H3JK3L
V0B3N6M8X5Z39QLR
C2V6B9N1M4XH5ZLK
P9Q3R0T5Y2U7I8HO
M6N8B2VH4C7X9ZLK
H3J7K0L4Q9W2EHRT
D7F9G0H62J4K6L1M
U5I8O0P3Q7W96ERT
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
