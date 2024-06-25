Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 June 2024: Win Diamond, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 June 2024.
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 25 June 2024: A new list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are now available on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive. Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform.
The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. To further add to the excitement among the users, 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game releases a list of redeem codes daily at the mid-night. All these codes can be claimed to win different rewards like diamond, gold, skins, pets, characters, weapons, and various other in-game items.
Below is the list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today.
L9Z1V8X5O3JG7ABT
G5K9J2L3W4R8TH7D
9B1G2T7X5Y3Z6N8L
X3V6T4F8J9R1SNSD
7Y4Z9B3C5X2N6F8T
J9P6O4R1M3V8H5XG
5D6G9F8H3K7J1L4S
N3B7C6V8X5Z2M1R9
4J7R5F6D3X8M9K1V
2HRT7N9E8J6GKPXZ
QW1VY4B5U3O7MDLX
9A7S3K6J8L2F5XWV
T4E7G8Q9Y1MDFBZX
1B8C3V6M2N9K5J7H
7S6D9R5M8X1B2C3F
4V8B1N3X5Z6M7K9J
P2C7V5H6R9KJLX3M
W6R8U3V5Z9X1OBQJ
Y2S7Q9X3M1TNK8FU
2L9J6K8H3R7Z5V1M
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
