Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Get Freebies On 26 January 2024

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 26 January 2024 are here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 January 2024: Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Friday, 26 January 2024.
F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR
F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J
F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR
FFSJEURYFH6GBDNE
F5M6NMYKHGIO867U
F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV
Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 26 January 2024, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
