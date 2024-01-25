Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 506 Prize Money on 25 January 2024

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 506 Prize Money on 25 January 2024

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 506 result for Thursday, 25 January 2024 is listed below along with the prize money.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 506 prize money list for today is stated here for the readers.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN Result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the live result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 506 today on 25 January 2024 on the official website, keralalotteries.com. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. Participants would be able to check important details like prize money, common numbers, winning numbers from the Kerala Lottery PDF. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the Department of Kerala State Lotteries.

The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 80,00,000. The second winner will get an amount of Rs Rs 10,00,000. The overall winning amount varies among all the winners. A 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission is applicable to the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 506: Prize Money List

Check out the prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 506 for Thursday, 25 January 2024 below.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 506 today on Thursday, 25 January 2024.

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS KN 506 against the draw date of 25/01/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and more.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.

