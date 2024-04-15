Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 15 April 2024: Win Diamond, Gold, and More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 April 2024.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 15 April 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe, and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday, 15 April 2024.
FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ
FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX
FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL
FZ8HR6YH56YG1U7Q
FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K
FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD
FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X
FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV
FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH
FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K
FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A
FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y
FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B
FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C
Note: Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they become inactive, and can't be used to win freebies.
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Monday, 15 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
