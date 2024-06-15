Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 15 June 2024: Win Gold, Skin, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes, 15 June 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes is now available on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. All these codes can be claimed to win different rewards like diamond, gold, skins, pets, characters, weapons, and various other in-game items. The Indian players took a great interest in Garena Free Fire MAX when the country outlawed its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022.

The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. To further add to the excitement among the users, 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game releases a list of redeem codes each day. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers.