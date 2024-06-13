Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13 June 2024: Karunya Plus KN 526 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 526 Result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the live result of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 526 for Thursday, 13 June 2024, on keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm, a PDF will be released on the website. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can fetch all the important lottery details like winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money. Every Thursday, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries holds the Karunya Plus KN draw.

A prize money of Rs 80,00,000 will be awarded to the first Kerala Lottery winner today. The second place winner will receive Rs 10,000,000. Every winner receives a different prize money. The winning prize is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.