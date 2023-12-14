Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today: Claim Codes & Win Rewards On 14 December 2023

Claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 14 December 2023
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 December 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Friday is now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena FF codes comprise 12-character, alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
U8S47JGJH5MG
CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR
9RBJR01NK1519MX7
DPDREWR6C86X02P0
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)