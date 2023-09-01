Garena Free Fire India Release Date: Features & Details About Security

Data security is one of the major problems for online gamers and it is the biggest concern on numerous apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has prohibited the use of games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and more for the same reason. To handle the problem, Krafton introduced BGMI, a separate version of PUBG in India for better security and regulation.

Garena also announced Free Fire India and its partnership with Yotta. They had signed an MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) with the Hiranandani Group company in late July and the second MOU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to promote esports in the country.

As per the announcement, the game will have various new features and content that are specifically designed for Indian users. The company has created a verification system for parental supervision of underage players to promote safe and healthy gameplay. For the same reason, the Garena app will also notify the players to take breaks.

When the Garena Free Fire was banned in India, it affected the professional esports players but now with the release of the Indian version, the esports ecosystem will be activated once again. Garena is likely to organize multiple events for the Indian audience where Indian teams might also receive the two unannounced slots for the FFWS, which will be held later this year.