Garena Free Fire India Launch Date Postponed: Here's Everything You Must Know

Garena Free Fire India Launch Date has been delayed. Details here.
(Photo: instagram.com/freefireindiaofficial)
After being banned in India for more than a year, the revamped version of Garena Free Fire India was supposed to be launched in the country today on 5 September 2023. However, it has been announced by the developers that the relaunch of Garena Free Fire India will be delayed by few weeks. The exact reason behind the postponement of Garena Free Fire launch in India is not known yet.
According to the Garena Free Fire developers, "To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks,” Garena said. “In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience."
The Indian version of Garena Free Fire has been tweaked, keeping in view the rules and regulations of Indian authorities. According to reports, the game will include localized content and characters, and will target to increase the user base & strengthen the integrity, besides doubling down on esports.
Garena Free Fire was supposed to be launched today, however, the launch has been delayed by few weeks. The new launch date of Garena Free Fire in India has not been announced yet.
In 2021, Garena Free Fire India broke the records by becoming the most downloaded game. However, due to security reasons, Indian government banned Free Fire game along with 54 other mobile applications.
The relaunch of Garena Free Fire in India has been decided after the developers ensured to include the local features and updates. Also, the security regulations will be diligently followed by the game developers.
