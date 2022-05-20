FAQ: Despite Concerns, India’s Keeping Its New VPN Rules – All You Need To Know

The government on Wednesday, 18 May, said that it isn't making changes to the new rules that force Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers, cloud service providers and crypto exchanges to maintain user logs for five years.

The rules, issued by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), also require tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing them.

Even though industry players and experts had expressed concerns about privacy, impracticality, and increasing costs, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that there will be no changes going forward.

Here's all you need to know about the new rules.