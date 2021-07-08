Ex-US President Donald Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter, Google Over Ban

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 7 July, sued three IT giants – Facebook, Twitter and Google – for the platforms' actions to ban Trump from posting on their sites.

Claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored by the tech companies, Trump announced action against the two social media platforms and Google’s YouTube, along with the companies’ chief executives, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, at the press conference in New Jersey.