Cancelled on The Internet, Where Is Donald Trump?

For six months now, Trump has been holed up in his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly playing golf and hanging out with maskless people.

Far from having moved on and still upset over his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections, he continues to rake up his false grievance about voter fraud, and spew hate.

In a Republican donors’ retreat in Mar-A-Lago, Trump left no stone unturned to lash out at Kenutcky Senator Mitch McConnell, calling him “a dumb son of a bitch”. McConnell’s only “folly” was not defending Trump in the impeachment trial which followed the Capitol riot.

He has also been targeting Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, for being realistic about the American’s COVID-19 situation under Trump, saying “Have you ever seen somebody who is so full of crap?”

Besides, lashing out at his former cohorts, Trump had ambitious plans to start his own blog, called ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ – but barely a month after launching it in May, he had to shut it down for lack of readers.

Now, latest reports reveal the former US president is writing a book. “I’m writing like crazy,” he said in a statement released through his leadership PAC, “and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books,” reported Business Insider.

But what’s more, he’s gearing up to run for 2024, and already on the campaign trail for the midterms.