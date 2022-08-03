‘Cloaked in Mystery’: ED Is Probing WazirX for Laundering of Rs 2,790 Crore

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday, 2 August, said that the Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged money laundering of Rs 2,790 crore through crypto exchange WazirX.

The ED is investigating two cases related to cryptocurrency against WazirX under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"In one of the cases, investigation done so far has revealed that one Indian Crypto-exchange platform, Wazirx, operated by Zanmai Labs Private Limited in India was using the walled infrastructure of Cayman Island based exchange Binance," Chaudhary said.

"Further, it has been found that all crypto transactions between these two exchanges were not even being recorded on the blockchains and were thus cloaked in mystery," he added.