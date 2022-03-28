Elon Slams Twitter Over Free Speech, Considers Building His Own Social Media App

Shortly after criticising Twitter for restricting free speech, Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" he had tweeted earlier.

Musk had also invited a poll on Twitter, asking users if they believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle that free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. 70 percent of respondents chose "No".