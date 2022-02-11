Elon Musk's SpaceX to Lose Up to 40 Starlink Satellites After Geomagnetic Storm

Elon Musk's SpaceX will lose up to 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites it launched into lower Earth orbit last week, as the result of a geomagnetic storm, the company has announced.

The satellites were hit by a phenomenon known as 'geomagnetic storm,' which increases the drag on the satellites, causing them to fall out of orbit.

The satellite debris burning up in the atmosphere was captured on video by the Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe.