Digital India Act To Monitor OTT and Social Media Platforms, Says Report

The upcoming Digital India Act, set to replace the two-decade-old IT Act, 2000, will cover crimes on social media platforms and monitor content on OTT platforms, people aware of the development told The Economic Times.

For OTT platforms, the DIA will reportedly be over and above the censor board and will allow the government to request the takedown of content violating the 'accepted and notified guidelines.'

The new law will also have specific guidelines around the safety of women and children, according to the report.

“It will be one comprehensive law to address convergence in technologies, services, and devices,” a source told the publication.