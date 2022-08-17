Common Charger for All Electronics: Govt To Meet Industry Stakeholders

The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday, 17 August, to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices.

The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

The sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.